C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.05 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.68 ($0.25). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 19.68 ($0.25), with a volume of 38,600 shares trading hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of £49.60 million, a PE ratio of -655.83 and a beta of 0.42.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

