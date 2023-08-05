Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.59

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.59 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.38). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 42,709 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.53. The firm has a market cap of £59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,027.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 18.80.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

