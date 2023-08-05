Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $255,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

