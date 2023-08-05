Royce & Associates LP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 303,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance
SBTX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
