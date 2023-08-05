Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.77% of Terran Orbital worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LLAP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

