68,603 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after buying an additional 312,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 537,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bread Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

