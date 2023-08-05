Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.87% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RVSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.