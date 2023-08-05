Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.