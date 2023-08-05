Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
