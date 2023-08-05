Royce & Associates LP Purchases 855 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

