Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.34% of Societal CDMO worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Societal CDMO Profile

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

