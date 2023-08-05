Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

