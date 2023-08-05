Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.