Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva Stock Up 4.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

WK opened at $107.45 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 22,085.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.