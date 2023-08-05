Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,448 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

