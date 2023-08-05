Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,846 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,919 shares of company stock valued at $756,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.9 %

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.60 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

