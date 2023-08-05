KBC Group NV Boosts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

UCBI opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

