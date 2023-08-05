KBC Group NV Trims Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $261.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

