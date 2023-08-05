KBC Group NV Sells 599 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

