Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Sanmina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.