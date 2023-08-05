KBC Group NV Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

