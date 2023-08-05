O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.