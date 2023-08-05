Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 397,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KFY opened at $52.26 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

