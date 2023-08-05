KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.90 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

