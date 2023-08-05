KBC Group NV Has $352,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.