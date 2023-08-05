KBC Group NV Takes $359,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -63.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

