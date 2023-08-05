Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 394.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unitil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Unitil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.04 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.