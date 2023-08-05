Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $498.25

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.25 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.51). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.43), with a volume of 54,830 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £786.62 million, a P/E ratio of -569.32 and a beta of 0.67.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

