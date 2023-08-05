Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.42). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares changing hands.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £305.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.60.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

