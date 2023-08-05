Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $1.39. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

