Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.46

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and traded as low as $35.94. Experian shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 26,449 shares.

Several analysts have commented on EXPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,800 ($35.95) to GBX 2,900 ($37.23) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($48.79) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

