Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.17 ($0.04). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 316,204 shares.

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.04. The company has a market cap of £6.15 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

