ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.80

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and traded as low as $43.89. ENN Energy shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 10,945 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

About ENN Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.9934 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.