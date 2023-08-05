ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.80

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and traded as low as $43.89. ENN Energy shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 10,945 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
ENN Energy Increases Dividend
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.