Highcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Highcliff Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Highcliff Metals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Highcliff Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Highcliff Metals

(Get Free Report)

Highcliff Metals Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as I-Minerals Inc and changed its name to Highcliff Metals Corp. in April 2023. Highcliff Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.