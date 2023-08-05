Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.77

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.77 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.95). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.95), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Foresight VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.51. The firm has a market cap of £181.84 million, a PE ratio of 616.67 and a beta of 0.01.
Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.
