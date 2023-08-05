Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.40

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.40 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.18). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 208,910 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,769.23%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

