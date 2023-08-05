Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.19. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 26,500 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

