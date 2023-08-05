Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44,000 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.11. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

