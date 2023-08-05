Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Mayan Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,096,226 shares traded.
Mayan Energy Stock Up 16.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14.
About Mayan Energy
Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mayan Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.