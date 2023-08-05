Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 461,149 shares trading hands.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.