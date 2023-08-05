Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.98

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.95. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Free Report)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.