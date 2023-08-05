Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.51. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 88,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Noram Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 19.80 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.48.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

