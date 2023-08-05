Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.34. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 48,630 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
