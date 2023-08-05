Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.34. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 48,630 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

