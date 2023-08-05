NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Insider Julie Southern Acquires 203 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NXPI stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
