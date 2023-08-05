Carleton Richard Wilkins Sells 1,110 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

