Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT Raised to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.