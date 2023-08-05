Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $221.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.