KBC Group NV Buys 5,847 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $22,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

