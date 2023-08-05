NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

