KBC Group NV Has $436,000 Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arconic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 85.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $29.91.
ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
