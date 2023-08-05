KBC Group NV Has $436,000 Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arconic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 85.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

