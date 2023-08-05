KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 216,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,675 shares of company stock worth $292,496 and sold 434 shares worth $4,785. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

